Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $102.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $104.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.09. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $75.34 and a 1-year high of $105.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $208,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after acquiring an additional 494,819 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,454,000 after acquiring an additional 317,039 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,047,000 after acquiring an additional 301,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

