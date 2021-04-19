Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.67

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.67 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 36509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Several research firms recently commented on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.14 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

In related news, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $38,831.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

