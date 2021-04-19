Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Response Genetics stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Response Genetics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Response Genetics alerts:

Response Genetics Company Profile

Response Genetics, Inc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Response Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Response Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.