Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Receives Neutral Rating from Robert W. Baird

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPAI. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

RPAI stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

