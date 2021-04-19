Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 236,871 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 307.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 313,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,871 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $39,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $136.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $73.66 and a 1-year high of $137.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

