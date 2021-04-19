Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $39,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BLK stock opened at $811.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $742.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $700.12. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $827.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

