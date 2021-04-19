Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 343,864 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $48,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $140.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.85 and a 200-day moving average of $131.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

In related news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. Insiders have sold a total of 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

