Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 28,535 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,535 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Equinix were worth $64,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $2,997,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $708.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $662.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $715.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $2.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,931 shares of company stock valued at $15,362,086. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $825.58.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

