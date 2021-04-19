Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 17,153 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,153 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $42,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after buying an additional 398,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after buying an additional 179,916 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $82.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 111.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

