Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 22,511 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,511 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $56,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $232.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

