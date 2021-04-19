Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of IQVIA worth $45,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV stock opened at $215.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 236.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.36 and a 1 year high of $217.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.