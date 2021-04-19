Rocket Pool (RPL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.61 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.27 or 0.00029454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $167.20 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00088734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $356.96 or 0.00646406 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00041723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

