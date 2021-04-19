Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 18,914 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $17,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.26.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,022. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

