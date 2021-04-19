Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 59,998 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,998 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 3.1% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $37,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.93. 8,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.06. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $193.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

