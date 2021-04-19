Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after acquiring an additional 761,009 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,865,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,215,000.

VBR traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.24. 9,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,882. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $173.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

