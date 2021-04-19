Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) CEO Bruce D. Hoechner Sells 6,700 Shares

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.17. 72,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,259. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $202.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.96 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.80 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,620,000 after purchasing an additional 202,392 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Rogers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,956,000 after acquiring an additional 39,213 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Rogers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rogers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Rogers by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 201,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROG. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.