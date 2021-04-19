Roth Capital Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.67% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $2.33 on Monday. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.51.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 56.93% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 886,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.