Roth Financial Partners LLC Has $24.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 20.3% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

IEFA opened at $75.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

