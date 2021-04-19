Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 123,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.89 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3,944.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.