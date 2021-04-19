Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $125.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.12. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $126.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

