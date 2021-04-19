Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.0% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.2% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 31.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 349,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after buying an additional 83,808 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

