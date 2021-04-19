Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $359,336,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,187,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,708,000 after purchasing an additional 221,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,071,000 after acquiring an additional 179,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $158.29 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.48.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

