Rotten (ROT) Price Down 23.7% This Week

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. Rotten has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $59,792.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00062733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00087587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.80 or 0.00609940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00039831 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 70,405,484 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

