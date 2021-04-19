Royal Bank of Canada Increases RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $92.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. RPM International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.44.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of RPM opened at $93.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62. RPM International has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,588 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in RPM International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in RPM International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.