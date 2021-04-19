Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of “Buy”.

DTCWY traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,450. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

