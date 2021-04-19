Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PUMSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Puma has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

