Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 911 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $534,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,923.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,549 shares of company stock worth $4,641,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $146.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.06. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.98 and a 1 year high of $149.26.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

