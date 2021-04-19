Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 123,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,637,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,483,000 after buying an additional 1,564,216 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after buying an additional 691,709 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $13,547,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 559,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after buying an additional 243,764 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $50.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

