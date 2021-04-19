Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,504 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $161,351,000. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $153,114,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after acquiring an additional 765,908 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 891,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 501,900 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $111.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average of $94.77. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $112.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

