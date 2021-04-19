Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 4,346 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $63.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFG. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

