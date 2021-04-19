Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 482 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,106,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 34,359 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.08.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $142.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.57. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $143.08.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

