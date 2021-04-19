Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,177 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,170,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $3,445,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $2,353,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $172.16 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.30 and a 12 month high of $178.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

