Ruler Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $1.01 Million (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $58,631.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for $269.41 or 0.00498316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00060207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.74 or 0.00269581 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,711.54 or 1.17845701 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $500.00 or 0.00924830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.78 or 0.00600733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol.

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars.

