Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given New $28.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $26.50 to $28.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

RUSMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.08.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $22.60.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.