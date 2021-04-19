RWE Aktiengesellschaft Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.52 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RWEOY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $41.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.