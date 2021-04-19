Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.62. 1,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 169,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $554.60 million, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.21 million. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $124,125.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $502,877.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,359 shares of company stock worth $662,336. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ryerson during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 28.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 50.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

