Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,114,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 2,891,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

OTCMKTS:SGSVF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. Sabina Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGSVF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

