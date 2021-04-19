Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SABR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

SABR stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 20.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 300,451 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 9.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sabre by 113.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 244,582 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sabre by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sabre by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

