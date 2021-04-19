Safe Haven Hits Market Capitalization of $38.14 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $38.14 million and $5.30 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $733.47 or 0.01287548 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

