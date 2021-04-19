Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAFRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Safran from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Safran from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

SAFRY stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Safran has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

