Salem Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.5% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.24 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

