Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €50.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.69 ($71.40).

EPA:BN opened at €59.57 ($70.08) on Monday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.65.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

