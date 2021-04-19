Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.13. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14,600%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

SC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

NYSE SC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 488,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

