Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SARTF shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $444.50 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $217.05 and a twelve month high of $550.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.40.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.