Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the March 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 775.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on SUVPF. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 1st.

SUVPF opened at $530.00 on Monday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $254.00 and a 1-year high of $603.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $502.90 and a 200-day moving average of $462.26.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

