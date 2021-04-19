Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SVRA. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of SVRA opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. Savara has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $94.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Savara news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken bought 68,965 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 168,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,088.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 28,700 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,522.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 135,558 shares of company stock worth $219,824. 4.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Savara by 698.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 125,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

