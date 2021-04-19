Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,222 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,932,000 after purchasing an additional 427,002 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,184,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,420,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,917 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,336,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after purchasing an additional 119,961 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

