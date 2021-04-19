Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 870,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,836,000 after buying an additional 61,137 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 486,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after buying an additional 36,042 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the period.

SCHZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,381. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.35.

