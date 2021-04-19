Scotiabank Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$8.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on MEG Energy to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upgraded MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.59.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$6.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$8.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.73.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

