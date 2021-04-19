Scotiabank Raises ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$14.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.19.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$7.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a PE ratio of -5.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.86. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.35%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

